The Shanghai War Memorial

Historical Photographs of China contains a number of photographs of monuments, statues and war memorials, most no longer extant. They include photographs of dedication ceremonies, and commemorations. The allied War Memorial at Shanghai is one of these. I have written about this on my own blog, and in a published article which looked at all the monuments and memorials which formerly stood on the riverside Bund at Shanghai.

In a blog post just published on the website of la Société d’Histoire des Français de Chine, its President, David Maurizot, has published in French and English a new account of the monument and its history and, crucially, has with some difficulty provided a complete list of the names included on its panels. While several lists of wartime casualties were published in 1918 and afterwards in the Shanghai foreign-language press, a full contemporary list of those included on the monument has not yet been discovered.